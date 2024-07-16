Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Up 25.4% in June

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Investar has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Analysts predict that Investar will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Investar’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

