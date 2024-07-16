John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Up 25.3% in June

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 75,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,469.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,291 shares of company stock worth $72,675 over the last 90 days. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,315 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:JMSB opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.4%. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.