Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.29.

Medpace Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $444.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.50. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $449.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

