CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Up 25.4% in June

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 972,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 4.7 %

CFB stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $785.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 187,077 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

