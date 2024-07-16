Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Rises By 26.0%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,572,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 40.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

