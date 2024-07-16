DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $624.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. Analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

DDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

