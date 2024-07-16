Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

