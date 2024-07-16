Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Short Interest Update

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Informatica has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INFA

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.