Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Short Interest Update

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Informatica Stock Performance
NYSE:INFA opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Informatica has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica
In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Company Profile
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
Featured Stories
