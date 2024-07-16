Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 107,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 98,896 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

