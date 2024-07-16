Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $9.74.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
