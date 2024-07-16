Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Down 2.1 %

Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.