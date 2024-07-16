First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,522,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 299,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

