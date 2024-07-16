Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Update

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 773.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 381,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 77,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.89 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

