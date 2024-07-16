Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.0 days.

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. Euronext has a 1-year low of $68.20 and a 1-year high of $97.88.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

