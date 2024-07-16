Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 149.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $232.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.