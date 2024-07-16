Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Update

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Primis Financial Price Performance
Primis Financial stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $291.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.
Primis Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Primis Financial
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
