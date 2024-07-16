Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $162.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

