Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
IDE opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
