Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Moody’s by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Moody’s by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $446.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $451.19.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.