RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter valued at about $17,534,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 273.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,025,000 after purchasing an additional 143,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,196.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,531,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,985.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,196.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

