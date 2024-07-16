Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.