Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,270 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,744 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $24,660,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.