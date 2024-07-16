Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.39 Million Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Century Communities worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

