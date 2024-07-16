Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 518 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,982 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $51.47.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

