Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 25.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,542,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,542,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CCOI opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.