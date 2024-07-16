Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Sunrun worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,478.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

