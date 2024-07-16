Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 358 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after acquiring an additional 86,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

