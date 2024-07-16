California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,429 shares of company stock worth $223,375. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.