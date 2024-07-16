BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 6,016 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tanger were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tanger by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

