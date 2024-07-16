Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Argus

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

