GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 23,641 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CNOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of CNOB stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $794.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
