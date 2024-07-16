Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,935 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.5 %

SAIC stock opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

