Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $151.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.78. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

