Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 9,595 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 77.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,103,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 274.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

