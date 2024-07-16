Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 59,797 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,797 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

HTGC opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

