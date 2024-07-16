Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 6,303.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 218,165 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $212.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.51. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 77.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

