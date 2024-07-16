Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 853 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $3,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATR. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

ATR stock opened at $143.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.16 and a 52 week high of $151.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

