Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 171,326 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Clarivate by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
Clarivate Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
