Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE HBI opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

