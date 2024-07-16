Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 6,834 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.55. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

