Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,071 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $888,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $520.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $527.71.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.27.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

