Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stake Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vertex were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth $209,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vertex by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 930.00, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $49,395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares in the company, valued at $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

