Quantbot Technologies LP Has $584,000 Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

