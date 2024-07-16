Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $610,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 43,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $164.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.88.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.64.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

