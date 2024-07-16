Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 26,174 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 60,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 131,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,468 and sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AESI. Bank of America decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

