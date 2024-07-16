NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stake Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,429,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,529 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 492,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $10,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,910,000 after acquiring an additional 387,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

