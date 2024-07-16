3,129 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $208.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.35 and its 200-day moving average is $200.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.99 and a twelve month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

