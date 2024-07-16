Quantbot Technologies LP Has $645,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 87.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,066.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,015.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $910.65. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $614.22 and a 1-year high of $1,134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

