Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,734,000 after buying an additional 201,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 152,446 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,231,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 245,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 89,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 83,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

MEI stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $33.86.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -16.05%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

