Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $687,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $168.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

