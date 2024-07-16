Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 553.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,285 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %
AXL stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $840.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
